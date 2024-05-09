Next article: Stonebwoy, Nacee, others to headline TGMA Xperience Concert on Saturday

Andy Dosty to host Live Konnect with performances from Okyeame Kwame, Kwabena Kwabena, Sista Afia, Amerado

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 09 - 2024 , 12:00

Andy Dosty, a renowned Ghanaian disc jockey and radio presenter, is set to host the next edition of Live Konnect, with performances from some A-list Ghanaian musicians.

Ghanaian music greats namely Okyeame Kwame, Kwabena Kwabena, Sista Afia, and Amerado, are the artistes performing at Live Konnect come Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The event is slated to take place at Soho, Marina Mall, Airport City, Accra with limited tickets and table reservations available by purchasing tickets on the short code *714*11*15#

Kwabena Kwabena first performed at Live Konnect in October 2021. The successful highlife artist, at the time, was joined by some popular Ghanaian musicians such as Cina Soul, Adina, Kofi Bruce amongst others.

His upcoming performance at Live Konnect with Andy Dosty promises to be electric.

Okyeame Kwame, Amerado and Sista Afia are expected to dazzled music fans on the night.

Organizers of Live Konnect including celebrated Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, have promised music fans who will be attending the concert, true value for their money.