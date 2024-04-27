DJ Azonto criticizes Black Sherif in new song, offers advice to youth

Apr - 27 - 2024

DJ Azonto, the amapiano artist known in his private life as Mark Kwesi Arthur, has taken aim at Black Sherif in his newly released single titled "Blacko Shut Up."

The song serves as a response to Black Sherif's use of vulgar language in his single titled "Shut Up," according to DJ Azonto.

DJ Azonto has openly criticized Black Sherif for what he perceives as the promotion of violence in the song, stating that such content is not befitting of the 2023 Artiste of the Year.

The new track, "Blacko Shut Up," produced by Abochi, delivers hard-hitting rhythm and lyrics, making it a compelling piece.

In a recent interview, DJ Azonto explained that he aims to use the song to advise the youth to refrain from using insults and to show respect to their elders.

"I dedicate the song to my three daughters, namely Corolla Arthur, MaBenz Arthur, and Masarati Arthur, as well as to the youth. They should steer clear of insults, regardless of any provocation. We should discourage the use of such language and instead focus on teaching good behavior and the importance of respecting elders in society," he expressed.

DJ Azonto's new track is available across various streaming platforms: https://audiomack.com/djazontomusic/song/blacko-shut-up