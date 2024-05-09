UG launches academy to bridge leadership gaps

Beatrice Laryea May - 09 - 2024 , 09:37

The University of Ghana (UG) has launched the Legon Leadership Academy (LLA), a platform to offer structured leadership and management training programmes meant to prepare members of the university community and other people in the higher education space for leadership positions.

Advertisement

The goal of the LLA is to cultivate leadership skills and competences among the UG community members at different levels, thereby mitigating misconduct, fostering ethical conduct, promoting responsible resource management and enhancing institutional effectiveness.

The platform, which is the brainchild of the Vice-Chancellor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, is also meant to involve potential leaders in university governance and management as well as help budding leaders understand leadership theories and their practicality.

The modules which the LLA will offer, developed by a highly competent implementation team within the last two years, are clustered around five leadership development areas. They include General Leadership Skills and Competences; Administrative and Financial Leadership; Personal and Professional Development; Policy, Governance and Compliance; and Education and Academic Management.

The launch of the Leadership Academy at the Great Hall of the University yesterday brought together past Vice-Chancellors of the UG, including Prof. Ivan Addae Mensah, Emeritus Prof. Akilagpa Sawyer, Emeritus Prof. Clifford Nii Boye Tagoe and Emeritus Prof. Ernest Ayitey.

Also in attendance were members of the University of Ghana Council, Mrs Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, the LLA Development Team Lead and Dean of School of Education and Leadership, Prof. Gordon S K Adika, Provosts and heads of departments.

Strategic leadership

Speaking at the launch, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo noted that most institutions lacked planned programmes to prepare employees for strategic leadership which gingered her up to conceive the LLA idea to elevate the UG from such concern.

“There is somehow a rather erroneous notion that once people have risen through the ranks and acquired experience and expertise in performing tasks, they would likely excel in their leadership role. This approach has been proven to be less productive and unsuccessful,” she said.

“Therefore, in an attempt to elevate the University of Ghana from this leadership concern, I conceived the idea of establishing the Legon Leadership Academy purposely for leadership development.

It gives me such great pleasure to see that this aspiration did not remain as a mere dream but has gradually taken shape as we have gathered here this morning to launch the LLA for operationalisation,” she added.

UG values

Prof. Appiah Amfo added that the LLA aligned with the values of the university regarding their commitment to knowledge generation and application that positively impacted the lives of those within and outside the university community.

“As a student-centred institution aimed at developing transformational leaders who will drive the development agenda in Ghana and beyond, it is worthy to note that the LLA which also focuses on nurturing students’ leadership capabilities will complement the numerous systems and structures already in place,” she assured.

She commended the Leadership Development team and everyone who made tireless contributions towards the realisation of the LLA.

UG’s commitment

Launching the Academy, a member of the University of Ghana Council, Mrs Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, said the launch of the LLA was a testament to the university’s commitment to the course of leadership.

“The necessity for such training cannot be overstated. Leaders today need to be prepared not just with knowledge and skills but with the deep understanding of global and local challenges. They must be equipped to lead with integrity, foresight and a profound sense of duty,” she said.

“The challenges we face globally, be it climate change, economic disparities or technological disruptions require leaders who are not only knowledgeable but have visionary and empathetic and the Academy will be committed to moulding such leaders,” she said

Commendation

In a keynote address, the Executive Vice-President and Country Director, Anglogold Ashanti, Ing. Frederick Attakumah, commended the Vice Chancellor for the initiative, saying that society usually made consistent investment and significant effort in formally training and developing professionals within specific technical domains but failed to use same approach in preparing individuals for leadership positions.

“This oversight may stem from the unintentional acceptance of the myth that “leaders are born, not made” or as I have already stated, from the predominant focus on technical skills when selecting leaders.”

"This initiative will also positively affect Ghana's corporate entities and make a significant contribution to the leadership development landscape of our beloved country," he added.