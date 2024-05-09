Dormaahene suggests running mate options from Bono for Bawumia

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 09 - 2024 , 13:12

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, has called on the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to consider selecting a running mate from either the Bono Region or the Bono East Region.

"We in the Bono region, and to that extent Bono East, have an interest in who you select as a running mate... I will understand if it goes elsewhere, but I will really thank you if it comes here," he stated.

Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, who is also the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, made the appeal during a courtesy visit by Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani, as part of his regional tour.

He expressed the view that by concentrating on other regions, those who feel left out may not fully support Dr. Bawumia if he prioritizes other regions in his decision-making.

"Your Excellency, please, I know very soon you will select your running mate. If you have selected one already, I haven’t heard... There are many people in most of the regions, but if you are not careful and you focus only on some regions, they will vote for you, but the rest of us will vote against you."

"Your Excellency, the thing I will appeal for is for the Bono region to be remembered... I have seen you have come here with sons of the region," he expressed.

He suggested some potential running mates from the region, including Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and Mahama Afful, who should be considered by Dr. Bawumia.