Valentino Nii Noi Nortey's 'Health Insurance Card' policy settles claims up to GH₵114,000 in April

Graphic Online Politics May - 09 - 2024 , 14:23

Following the introduction of a health insurance policy for voters in the Klottey Korle constituency, the 'Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card' has been enrolling more underprivileged and financially challenged individuals onto its health policy.

Advertisement

According to Ace Medical Insurance, a local insurance company and the insurer of the policy, the immediate past month of April recorded claims with 1,237 beneficiaries amounting to GH₵114,000, which has been paid through the 'Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card'.

In response to this, Mr. Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has stated that his goal is to register 10,000 beneficiaries of the 'Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card' before November this year. He disclosed this in an interview today from his office in Accra.

Explaining why he chose health as an area of focus, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey said it was a natural calling. "Health is a very serious issue, and as a human being, I feel it's necessary to assist in this area because sicknesses and diseases don't know political colors and can destroy a community if left unchecked," he said.

Finally, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey added that there were records available as evidence of the claims and payments made through the 'Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card'. "We have documents containing the names of the people and the facilities used by the beneficiaries for those who may want to verify what I am saying," he said.

The document also includes the names of the health centres where the claims were made and the beneficiaries received treatment. Some of these were Ridge Hospital, Robert & Sons Limited (Adabraka), Odorna Clinic, Nyarkoa Clinic, La Polyclinic, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Frontline Pharmacy, 37 Military Hospital, HealthnetSwan Medical Center, Sonotech Medical & Diagnostic Centre, etc.