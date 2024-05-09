Next article: Valentino Nii Noi Nortey's 'Health Insurance Card' policy settles claims up to GH₵114,000 in April

VP Bawumia pledges to diversify Ghana's economy beyond cocoa and gold

Graphic Online Politics May - 09 - 2024 , 18:57

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has unveiled a strategic plan to build Ghana's economy beyond its traditional reliance on cocoa and gold.

Advertisement

This pledge is part of his vision to boost economic growth and create more opportunities for the country.

As he vies for the presidency in the upcoming December 7, 2024 general elections, Dr. Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to support his vision for a diversified and resilient economy.

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah echoed Dr. Bawumia's vision, emphasizing that it aligns with the One District, One Factory (1D1F) industrialization policy.

The goal is to enhance Ghana's productive capacity, create jobs for the youth, and maintain a stable currency through increased export earnings.

In a statement on X, Mr. Ahiagbah highlighted the importance of Dr Bawumia's proposal, framing it as a strategic move towards economic sustainability.

He posted: "Bawumia proposes Ghana beyond cocoa and gold. It is a vision to build on the unfolding 1D1F industrialization policy to diversify and enhance the productive capacity of Ghana's economy. It will deliver jobs for the youth and a stable cedi through increased export earnings. What is the NDC's alternative? Please don't tell me it's anything with '24' in it because that one is a vote-seeking gimmick. Forward with Bawumia!"

He also criticized the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), suggesting that their alternatives lacked substance and were merely vote-seeking tactics.

The NPP's campaign message is clear: "Forward with Bawumia!" as they rally support for their vision of a diversified and prosperous Ghanaian economy.