Magic Rocker: I appreciate Ghanaians for accepting my music

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 26 - 2024 , 20:05

US-based Ghanaian musician and DJ, Richard Essien, popularly known as Magic Rocker, has sent out heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaians to accepting and patronising his music.

According to him, the reviews and support for his music have been encouraging considering that he is not based in Ghana.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Ghanaians for accepting my music. It has been a difficult journey getting music lovers back home to patronize my music considering that I’m not based in Ghana but the love has been massive.

“I also want to thank the media for being very supportive and for promoting my music. They have been great partners on this journey and I’m grateful for the support,” he said.

Last month, Magic Rocker dropped three singles Who Are You, No More War, and Lion King.

Lion King features his rapper son, Young Wrigley and he mentions that the collaboration marks a significant milestone in his career, as it is his first-ever feature alongside his protégé.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic narrative of "The Lion King," the track encourages listeners to remain steadfast in their pursuits, even when confronted with challenges.

Magic Rocker shed light on the thematic essence of the song, stating, "It's like a metaphor kind of song with very simple lyrics that encourages people to work and forge ahead just like the lion even in the face of adversity.

Through its evocative lyrics and uplifting melody, I believe this song will instill hope and motivation among audience and urge them to embrace tenacity and optimism,” he told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview.