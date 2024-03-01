New season of Law Express begins

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 07:54

It is becoming increasingly important in today's fast-paced world for every Ghanaian to have a fundamental understanding of legal concepts and the laws of the land.

The knowledge will certainly empower people to make informed decisions about legal issues and that will be the focus of the new season of Law Express which premiered on Wednesday, February 28.

Hosted by Nuhela Seidu, Law Express will show weekly on Metro TV on Wednesdays and on Pan African TV every Monday, 9:00pm

“Without a doubt, it is very important to focus on the protection of rights and interests. The foundation of any functioning society hinges on the citizens understanding their rights, interests and responsibilities.

“Basic legal knowledge ensures they know what they are entitled to and what is required of them”, Ms. Seidu said.

Law Express is a social service programme designed to educate the general public on the operation of the law and the constitution of the Republic of Ghana in a simple way for the ordinary citizen.

The topic for the first episode was “The lawyer - Client relationship; Obligations of the Client”. It tackled attorney-client relationship which is formed when a lawyer agrees to provide legal assistance to someone seeking the lawyer’s services with emphasis on the responsibilities of the client.

The show is an informative and exciting session with two respected legal practitioners joining Ms. Seidu to discuss the obligations of the client and the need for lawyers to serve interest of clients.

The premiere of the new season of Law Express will also be shown on Pan African TV on Monday, March 4.