American rapper Rick Ross big-ups Medikal for O2 concert

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 09 - 2024 , 14:31

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross has showered praises on Ghanaian rapper Medikal for successfully hosting his show at Indigo O2 in London recently.

In an Instagram Live conversation, Rick Ross said he was excited about Medikal's success and was very confident he was going to chalk more global successes in future.

“You deserve it…you are most definitely a legend and you are going to get big like the world. All you’ve got to do is keep shining, stay real with the real ones,” the American rapper said.

Furthermore, Rick Ross hinted at a potential collaboration with Medikal, without giving much details.

He also shared that he enjoys of Medikal’s "Stobborn Academy" featuring Shatta Wale, highlighting its popularity even in the United States.

Ghana's biggest music stars led by rapper Medikal wowed London at hia sold-out concert at Indigo 02 avenue on Friday, May 3. (Related articles: Ghanaians party big time with Medikal at London O2 concert; How BBC reported on Medikal’s show, EDITOR'S LENS: Ayekoo Medikal!!!)

The fans, many of them Ghanaians, were thrilled to see the cream of Ghana's talent including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Efya.

Some media personalities, including digital creator BlacVolta, broadcaster Jay Foley, and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, even flew in from Ghana to see the show.

Watch video below: