Explore opportunities in e-commerce space - Minister urges Ghana Post

The Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has charged the new Managing Director and the Governing Board of the Ghana Post Company Limited to take lead in the courier and online trade (e-commerce) in the country.
For her, Ghana Post has the logistical and human resource advantage to take firm grips on the many opportunities that exist in the e-commerce space in the country and beyond.
She said Ghana Post could expand its financial fortunes by exploring other profitable areas outside its core business of postal services, noting that with the company’s credibility and reliability over the years, many people would prefer to do business with them if they expanded their operations.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful made the remarks when she inaugurated the governing board for the company on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Accra.
Board members
The seven-member board, chaired by Mr George Afedzi Hayford, has Mr Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, the Acting Managing Director of the company; Mr Alfred Nii-Nortey Nortey; Mr Frederick Akuffo-Gyimah; Mr Yiadom Boakye Kessie; Mr Micheal Omari Wadie, and Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah as members.
The board has the mandate to assist the management of the company to take strategic decisions that would make the company more viable.
E-commerce
Explaining further on the e-commerce business, the Communications Minister said, the company has not fully explored the e-commerce business in the country.
She also encouraged the management and the board to invest in systems that would enable them to track and monitor their courier services.
For her, when the company is able to keep track of its courier services and also ensure fast and efficient delivery services, it would enhance the confidence of the public in their work, hence bringing in more business.
Self-sustaining
She further urged the management and board of the company to transform the company into a profitable and self-sustaining company that provides job satisfaction to its employees and customers.
She said the company exists to provide prompt, efficient, reliable and secure communications and financial services to domestic and foreign customers for profit.
Digital address
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also charged the company to recalibrate its digital addressing system for new districts and regions in the country.
She expressed the concern that many new districts and regions had not been properly calibrated with digital property address as they still used the digital addressing system of the districts and regions from which they were carved out.
She disclosed that the Ministry was working with the Ministry of Finance to get them the needed financial assistance to undertake such an exercise.
Commendation
The Minister commended the newly appointed Acting Managing director of the company for his initiatives to transform the business modules of the company, particularly its Valentine’s Day promotion called “Vals on Wheels.”
“I am comforted with the company in your hands,” she commended Mr Osei Kuffour, urging him to turn the fortunes of the company around.
Media
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also tasked the company to sustain its media presence in both traditional and social media platforms, saying “Tell your story the way you can and you can attract new business,” praising the corporate affairs unit of the company for their media drive.
Readiness
The Board Chairman, Mr George Afedzi Hayford, pledged the readiness of the board to support the management of the company in their strategies to make the company more viable.
For his part, Mr Osei-Kuffuor said he and his management would work to enhance the company’s competitiveness in the online trade, as well as to enhance their connectivity in all their offices to offer more convenience to their customers.
He pledged that the company would work to ensure that its customers could access all government businesses in their operative areas.