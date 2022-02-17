President Akufo-Addo appoints 2 Deputy CEOs for NPA

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto and Mrs. Linda Asante as Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
The President Akufo-Addo in pursuant to Section 49 (1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691), appointed the two deputy executives to assist with the work of the authority. They were appointed on January 13, 2022.
In a statement released and signed by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NPA on February 16, 2022, it said the appointment of the duo have been confirmed by the Governing Board of the NPA.
"In line with the constitutional requirements governing such appointments, the Governing Board at its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on 15th February, 2022 confirmed the appointment of Mr. Perry Okudzeto and Mrs. Linda Asante to the position of Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority", the statement added.
Meanwhile, Mr. Perry Okudzeto and Mrs. Linda Asante’s appointment as Deputy Chief Executives takes effect on March 1, 2022.
