Prez Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000 to Appiatse Fund

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a contribution of GH¢100,000.00 to the Appiatse Explosion Support Fund set up by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to provide assistance to persons affected by the accident.
He made the donation when the five-member steering Committee of the Fund called on him at the Jubilee House, Accra on Thursday.
The Committee, chaired by Dr Joyce Aryee, a former Chief Executive of Ghana Chamber of Mines, and a Management & Communication Consultant, will manage the Fund by raising money and supervising its disbursement.
The Fund was launched last Tuesday to enable the public and corporate entities, to among others, contribute to support the victims of the deadly incident and reconstruct the community.
The explosion occurred around midday on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Prestea, Huni-Valley of the Western Region, when a truck belonging to Maxam Ghana Limited, which was transporting explosives to a mining company, got involved in a road crash.
The accident resulted in the loss of 14 lives and injury to over 170 persons and extensive damage to property.
Addressing the Committee, President Akufo-Addo said the incident brought to the fore the urgent need to initiate reforms on the regulatory framework on safety in the mining sector.
"I think that it gives us an opportunity to look at the whole regulatory framework focusing on safety as far as mining activities and the involvement of the mining sector is concerned."
The President was emphatic that it was time to critically address the vexed issue of safety in the mining communities and in the mining sector.
"We need to be able to look at the state of play in our mining sector to be satisfied that the rules and regulations governing their activities are adequate and that they respond to modem considerations," he said.
President Akufo-Addo underscored the need to immediately rebuild the Appiatse Community into a model small town that addressed the challenges of infrastructure and climate change.
"I am very impressed with the thinking of the Chair, that we should move on and not just rebuild the town but use it to perhaps create some sort of model small town going down the line for people to see what the future is going to look like and what the future should look like.
This project has to succeed and as always, it has to begin with the money. If there is no money you cannot move on...I want to wish you the very best of luck and yes, Madam, my widow's might, I have GHc 100,000.00 that I am donating to the fund" the President said.
He expressed the gratitude of the nation to members of the Committee for accepting to take on the act of civic responsibility and service in helping rebuild the Appiatse Community.
The government through me have also to thank you very much for taking on this task", he said.
Dr Joyce Aryee on her part, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them to supervise the collection and disbursement of donations for the rebuilding of the Appiatse Community.
She said there was a high sense of enthusiasm among the Ghanaian population to donate to the Community, hopeful that by the close of business on Friday, January 28, the Committee would announce the available avenues to receive contributions.
"The level of enthusiasm to give is quite high. I have personally had many calls, people finding out how they can contribute. We are convinced that we will be able to raise sufficient funds for the many projects," she said.
The other members of the Committee are: Tetrete Okuamoah Sakyi II, Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Mr. Philip Owiredu, the Managing Director of Cal Bank, Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Sulemanu Koney.