Joseph Matthew: I deserve credit for originating Afro-Gospel

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 11 - 2024 , 04:21

UK based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joseph Matthew says he deserves credit for starting Afro gospel music.

He says Afro Gospel is a blend of African rhythms with the message of salvation and his intention is to promote indigenous African sounds beyond Africa.

“I’m the originator of Afro-gospel music because before I started doing it, there was nothing of that sort or name.

“When I released my first song “Nyame Ye”, I wasn’t in Ghana and when I came to Ghana to promote my award-winning song “Blessed”, I decided to give it that name of Afro-Gospel because you’re fusing two things.

“Previously, I was doing Hiplife; I was rapping so when I started doing gospel music I decided to blend it with authentic African beats”.

With songs such as Halleluyah, Nyame Ye, My Story, Not Alone and The Name gaining some popularity in Ghana, Joseph was emboldened to host his maiden concert at the Perez Dome in 2022.

At the beginning of the year, he started promoting the video of his latest song, Promise Land and he is currently in Ghana to promote his music and get familiar with his followers back home.