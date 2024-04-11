Next article: Junior Pope: Nollywood suspends film shoots on rivers indefinitely after tragic boat mishap claims actor's life

Ghanaian director Blitz Bazawule takes on 'Black Samurai' project for Warner Bros

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 11 - 2024 , 09:47

Ghanaian filmmaker Blitz Bazawule, renowned for directing the critically acclaimed movie "The Color Purple," is set to helm the upcoming "Black Samurai" film for Warner Bros.

Variety reports that Warner Bros secured the rights for "Black Samurai" following a competitive bidding process.

The film will delve into the narrative of Yasuke, a samurai of African descent known by that Japanese name, who served under Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga during the 1580s.

Yasuke's story has inspired numerous artists, including a recent Netflix animated series titled "Yasuke," featuring the voice talents of Lakeith Stanfield.

Bazawule, a multifaceted Ghanaian filmmaker, author, and musician, penned the script and will produce the film under his banner, Inward Gaze.

"Black Samurai" marks a reunion between Bazawule and Warner Bros, who previously supported his 2023 musical drama "The Color Purple," starring Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo. His repertoire also includes notable projects such as "The Burial of Kojo," "Black is King," and the short film "Diasporadical Trilogia."