May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread - Jackie Appiah

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 11 - 2024 , 16:24

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken to Instagram to express her condolences while stressing on importance of living life beyond mere survival.

Junior Pope met his untimely demise on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 and news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans alike.

Read also: Junior Pope: Nollywood suspends film shoots on rivers indefinitely after tragic boat mishap claims actor's life

Africa's movie industry needs better infrastructure- Lydia Forson

Nollywood actor Jnr Pope involved in a boat accident. Is he dead or alive?

Among those mourning his passing is Jackie Appiah, who shared her sentiments on Instagram.

Coupling her condolences with a reflection on the fragility of life and the necessity of striking a balance between ambition and personal well-being, she wrote: "RIP @jnrpope and to the crew members. May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread."