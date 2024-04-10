Previous article: I am the major factor of my problems – Funny Face

Breaking: Nollywood actor Jnr Pope dies in a boat accident

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 17:15

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo popularly called, Jnr Pope is dead.

The actor died this afternoon, while filming in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to sources and reported by Nigeria's Vanguard, the actor died during a boat trip.

The boat capsized and him alongside two other yet to be identified actors got drown.

His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed death.



The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem confirmed to Vanguard that the corpse has been deposited in the morgue.









