Blue Clouds Entertainments signs rising artiste OSB Swagah

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 12 - 2024 , 06:49

Blue Clouds Entertainments, a renowned record label, has announced the signing of fast-rising Ghanaian artiste OSB Swagah, who specializes in Hip-hop and Afrobeats.

OSB Swagah, whose real name is Abdul Rahim Ismail, was born on February 23, 2003, in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana. He began his music career in Tamale, crafting his own songs and honing his skills in the industry.

The unveiling of OSB Swagah by Blue Clouds Entertainments was marked by a photo shared on Instagram with the caption: "Welcome to the Blue Clouds Entertainments family."

OSB Swagah gained widespread recognition through his freestyle performance on the inaugural edition of the "REAL & RAW" show hosted by DJ Slim. His energy and talent garnered praise from Ghanaians, propelling him into the spotlight as an internet sensation.

His musical style encompasses a fusion of Hiplife, Afrobeats, and Hip-hop, with a specific focus on Trap music as a sub-genre of Drill music. He delivers his lyrics in Akan, Hausa, Yoruba, and Dagbani dialects, with Dagomba being his native language.

Mr. Munaga M. Mohammed, CEO of Blue Clouds Entertainments, expressed his excitement about welcoming OSB Swagah to the label. He emphasized the label's dedication to discovering and nurturing talented artists in various genres including Afropop, Trap, Reggae Dancehall, Afrobeat, Highlife, Hiplife, Hip-Hop, and R&B.

The business mogul and entrepreneur highlighted the label's commitment to providing OSB Swagah with resources and industry expertise to expand his reach and connect with a broader audience.

OSB Swagah is gearing up for the release of his debut single under Blue Clouds Entertainments titled "Victory," scheduled to be available on all major digital streaming platforms on April 18, 2024. Follow him on social media platforms @osbswagah_ for updates and news.