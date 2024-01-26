Medikal preps up for Indigo@02 concert

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 26 - 2024 , 12:08

Rapper Medikal is prepping up for his Indigo@02 in London concert scheduled to take place on May 3, 2024 with the announcement of the sale of tickets.

Already, Medikal who recently released his ‘Planning & Plotting' album is very positive about the task ahead which marks a milestone in his career.

Dubbed, “Medikal Live in concert”, the show will also feature performances from Sarkodie, Keche, and Shatta Wale as supporting artistes.

In a post to announce the sale of tickets on his social media pages, the Omo Ada artiste encouraged his fans in London to come out in their numbers to show him love on the day.

He wrote, “this concert represents more than just a performance; it is a testament to my unwavering dedication and the global appeal of my music”.

In December last year, Medikal made headlines when he reposted the official announcement of the concert at Indigo @ 02 on his X handle. “From nothing to something, Can’t wait,” he wrote.

The said post received many congratulations from his followers as well as industry players and colleagues, expressing lots of optimism about Medikal’s ability to sell out the auditorium.

Even though Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene jointly filled the 02 Arena auditorium in 2022, this will be the first time a Ghanaian musician will exclusively be selling out as solo artiste.

Medikal has indisputably secured a good place on Ghana’s rap scene having won the best Lyrical Performer at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards.

His collaborations with the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Joey B, and Kwesi Arthur among many other Ghanaian music stalwarts have complemented his brand.

With songs such as ‘Omo Ada’, ‘Father’, ‘Ayekoo’, ‘La Hustle’, ‘Confirm’, increasing Medikal’s popularity beyond Ghana, there’s no doubt patrons will have a good time and equally serve A platform for him to bond with his fans in the UK.