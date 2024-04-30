Wesley Towers to host Miss Kidi Ghana 4

Apr - 30 - 2024

The elegant auditorium of Wesley Towers at the Methodist Headquarters in Accra is set to host the finals of this year's Miss Kidi Ghana season 4.

Organizers of the event, ASKOF Productions Limited, have assured that everything is in place for the finals.

Over the past seven weeks, 32 delegates have engaged in fiercely contested tasks, with 16 finalists emerging from the competition.

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, the CEO of ASKOF Productions, stated, "The delegates are fully prepared for the big day. It has been weeks of outstanding performances, and we are anticipating an excellent final."

She added, "Last Sunday's show was spectacular, and if it's any indication, we are in for an amazing event. We expect our delegates to bring their A-game. Tickets are available at a reasonable price of 100 Cedis for adults and 30 Cedis for children."

The 16 finalists, including Ama, Sika, Amabange, Osombo, Deladem Bondziba, Sesi, Adwoa, Nana Abena, Maame Pokua, Etornam, Afia, Imaa, Nana Yaa, Maame Yaa, and Maamle, will compete for top honors in the upcoming competition.

The top three contestants stand to win an international trip (for the winner), the ultimate prize, a sash, a citation, and products from sponsors.