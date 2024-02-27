"Come what may, I will have my day in Hansard" - President Akufo-Addo responds to Minority's ridicule

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 27 - 2024 , 12:54

President Akufo-Addo while delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parlaiment today [Tuesday, February 27, 2024], was scoffed by the Minority Members of Parlaiment (MPs).

This happened after the President has thrown a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress' past performance in government.

The Minority MPs who responded to the President's jabs with derision, chanting that former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also the flag bearer of the opposition NDC will surely come back to power, appeared to have interrupted with the flow of the President's address.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, addressed the Speaker, saying "Mr Speaker, come what may, I will have my day in Hansard." The President obviously wanted to tell the Minority MPs that their interruptions will not stop him from presenting his address.

President's Akufo-Addo's response to the jeering therefore prompted laughter from both the Majority and Minority MPs.

The SONA is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 constitution that says the President should give the State of the Nation Address at the beginning and close of every Parliamentary Session.

The State of the Nation Address is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the Republic covering economic, social and the financial state of the country.