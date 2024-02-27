Next article: "Come what may, I will have my day in Hansard" - President Akufo-Addo responds to Minority's ridicule

SONA: Attorney General has saved Ghana GH¢10trilion - Akufo-Addo

Kweku Zurek Feb - 27 - 2024 , 13:35

In his State of the Nation address to Parliament today, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lauded the efforts of the Attorney-General's office in safeguarding the nation's financial interests.

The President mentioned that the office's unwavering commitment to contesting civil litigation against the state has yielded remarkable results.

President Akufo-Addo declared said: "The Attorney-General has continued, in a very effective manner, the tradition under this administration of contesting every civil litigation against the state, and has avoided the numerous judgement debts that used to be given against the state. The Office, as a result, has saved the country over ten trillion Ghana cedis (GH¢10 trillion)".

He further disclosed that he will in a few weeks' time, commission the Law House, a 12-storey office building, which will house the offices of the Attorney-General and his Ministry.

The President was hopeful that the new building would end the age-old office accommodation problem that has faced the AG.

"I must declare a personal interest in it, as the building was started when I was Attorney General in the Government of President John Agyekum Kufuor, back in 2001," he said.