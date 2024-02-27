Previous article: "Come what may, I will have my day in Hansard" - President Akufo-Addo responds to Minority's ridicule

SONA: Bawumia coming up with digital tracker for govt projects - Prez Akufo-Addo

Kweku Zurek Feb - 27 - 2024 , 12:51

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lauded his government's commitment to digitalization during his State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, attributing this to the efforts of his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Describing his administration as a "digitalization government," President Akufo-Addo praised Vice President Dr. Bawumia as the driving force behind this effort, referring to him as "Dr. Digitalisation."

He announced plans for a performance tracker that would enable citizens to monitor government projects independently, eliminating the need to rely solely on presidential addresses and ensuring transparency in project implementation.

President Akufo-Addo said: “This is a digitalization government, and the man who is leading this, my indefatigable vice president, Dr Mahamdu Bawumia, Dr Digitalisation, the NPP’s excellent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections is coming up with what will allow everybody to check on every project being undertaken by the government without having to listen to the president address, this is the performance tracker.

“Never again will pictures of artistic impressions of projects will be presented as projects completed.”

President Akufo-Addo also addressed preparations for the 2024 elections, affirming the government's commitment to facilitating the Electoral Commission's smooth operations to ensure free and fair polls. He called for collaboration between the commission and political parties to resolve any potential disputes.

Expressing confidence in the security agencies' ability to maintain peace during the elections, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the government's proactive measures to safeguard Ghana against terrorism threats. He emphasized proper planning as the reason Ghana has remained unaffected by extremism plaguing neighboring countries.

The President assured that the armed forces and security agencies had been adequately resourced and prioritized in terms of welfare, ensuring the nation's safety and security. He underscored the enhanced equipment and readiness of the police force compared to previous years.

Citing regional extremism challenges, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of vigilance in protecting Ghana's territorial integrity, emphasizing the need for continuous efforts to uphold national security.