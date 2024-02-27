Next article: We cannot take territorial integrity of Ghana for granted - Akufo-Addo

Election 2024: Prez Akufo-Addo pledges govt commitment to fair elections in SONA

Kweku Zurek Feb - 27 - 2024 , 12:35

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged full government support to ensure the smooth functioning of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections, stressing the commitment to free, fair, and transparent polls.

During the State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Accra President Akufo-Addo affirmed, "Government is doing its part to facilitate the electoral commission's operations," while urging collaboration between the commission and political parties to resolve any potential issues.

Expressing confidence in the security agencies' ability to maintain peace during the elections, President Akufo-Addo assured that measures were in place to prevent violence.

Addressing concerns about terrorism threats, he emphasized the government's proactive measures to safeguard Ghana, highlighting the nation's resilience against extremism experienced in neighboring countries due to effective planning.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the prioritization of resources and welfare for the armed forces and security agencies, stating, "Our nation is safe and secure." He also noted the significant enhancement of police equipment and preparedness compared to previous years.

Citing regional extremism challenges, he mentioned the importance of safeguarding Ghana's territorial integrity, stressing the necessity to remain vigilant and proactive.