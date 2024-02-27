Next article: Shouts will not wash Dumsor away from our history - Prez Nana Addo jabs NDC Minority

We'll debate Minority with optimism on SONA - Afenyo-Markin

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 16:59

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says his side of the house is prepared to debate the Minority with optimism over the State of the Nation Address (SONA), delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The SONA is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 constitution that says the President should give the State of the Nation Address at the beginning and close of every Parliamentary Session.

The State of the Nation Address is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the Republic covering economic, social and the financial state of the country.

Akufo-Addo, among several takeaways, promised to ensure credible elections, find ways to improve the Free Senior High School policy and complete the Kumasi Airport by May.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament after President's Akufo-Addo's address, the Majority Leader, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency in Central Region, moved a motion for the debate on the SONA to be scheduled to Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

“We are ready to debate Mr President’s message, considering the situation we find ourselves as a country, we are ready to debate this message now however as has been in place, members will want to prepare, I noticed the Minority Leader was plotting his note," he said.

For him, the Majority side will face the Minority "with optimism..."

The Effutu legislator therefore urged the Minority Leader to second the motion to debate the address on Wednesday.