Shouts will not wash Dumsor away from our history - Prez Nana Addo jabs NDC Minority

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 14:22

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo faced jeers from the Minority in Parliament, when he began to discuss his government's handling of the issue of interrupted electricity supply, commonly referred to as "Dumsor."

As President Akufo-Addo mentioned "Dumsor" and began addressing its adverse effects during the National Democratic Congress's tenure, minority lawmakers who are members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) protested loudly, expressing their disagreement with shouts and jeers.

In response, the President asserted that history would not erase the era of "Dumsor," emphasizing his government's commitment to preventing its recurrence. He highlighted the efforts made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to ensure a stable energy supply, even amidst financial challenges.

“My government was determined that Dumsor would not be inflicted upon Ghana and Ghanaians under an NPP government, and I am glad to be able to say, so far, so good, we have managed to keep the lights on these last seven years, even in the midst of a financial crisis,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo credited his government's disciplined management and negotiation skills for resolving the energy crisis, citing a reduction in the energy sector debt inherited from the NDC. He revealed that successful negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) resulted in significant savings.

The President detailed the outcomes of these negotiations, including commercial agreements for the restructuring of power purchase agreements and arrears with IPPs, which are expected to yield substantial savings over time. He highlighted the achievement of securing fixed monthly energy purchase prices with IPPs, leading to significant reductions in monthly payments compared to the previous "Take-Or-Pay" system.

President Akufo-Addo concluded by affirming his government's commitment to ensuring a sustainable and efficient energy sector, despite the challenges inherited, and expressed optimism for the future of Ghana's energy supply.

