SONA 2024: You have failed with your Vice President - Ato Forson to Prez. Akufo-Addo

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 14:00

The leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is of the view that President Akufo-Addo alone cannot take the blame for his government's 'failure' and that his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, should equally be blamed.

For him, President Akufo-Addo and his Vice have failed woefully, urging Ghanaians to vote against them in the upcoming December polls.

Dr Ato Forson, who was seconding the motion in Parliament after the President had delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, said the President failed to touch on critical issues affecting the country, such as unemployment.

The SONA is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 constitution that says the President should give the State of the Nation Address at the beginning and close of every Parliamentary Session.

The SONA is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the Republic covering economic, social and the financial state of the country.

According to Dr Ato Forson, two in every three Ghanaian were unemployed, a situation he said, the President failed to address in his SONA.

According to him, out of the over 33 million Ghanaians, only about 11 million were in employment, noting that such high numbers of unemployment needed urgent attention by the President.

He further said a vote for Vice President Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), was a vote for the "third term of President Akufo-Addo."

Dr Ato Forson believes that former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had the magic wand to change the economic fortunes of the country, urging Ghanaians to vote for him the December Presidential election.

The Minority also believes that Ghanaians will not feel the absence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after the end of their tenure.