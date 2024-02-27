I don't drink alcohol - President Akufo-Addo

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 13:13

President Akufo-Addo says he does not drink alcohol.

"I don't drink alcohol. Everybody who knows me know that I don't drink alcohol," he said, while delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

President while delivering the SONA, started experiencing incessant coughs, hence requested for water.

Shortly after he was served with water in a glass, he picked his glass of water to sip, jokingly declaring that what he was sipping was not alcohol and that he does not drink alcohol.

The SONA is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 constitution that says the President should give the State of the Nation Address at the beginning and close of every Parliamentary Session.

The State of the Nation Address is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the Republic covering economic, social and the financial state of the country.