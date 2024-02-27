Next article: Minority MPs boycott of State of the Nation's Address resolved following Mahama's intervention

John Mahama submits nomination for running mate

Jemima Okang Addae Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 12:25

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has officially submitted his nomination for running mate to the party's Council of Elders.

A statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, explained that the nomination process was carried out in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

Mr. Kwetey further disclosed that a meeting with the party’s Council of Elders is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 am to deliberate on the nomination.

Additionally, the National Executive Committee will convene at 3 pm on the same day to further discuss the nomination.

He assured that additional details regarding the meetings would be promptly communicated to all concerned parties.

Expressing confidence in the chosen running mate, Mr. Kwetey stated, “The NDC is confident that the Running Mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign.”

He said that the selection of the running mate would align with John Mahama’s vision as they collectively strive to "Build the Ghana We Want together."

Mr. Kwetey reiterated the party’s commitment to working tirelessly towards positive transformation and progress for the country.

“We express our sincere gratitude to our supporters for their steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment. Together, let us join hands and embark on this journey towards a brighter future for Ghana,” he added.