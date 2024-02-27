Minority MPs boycott of State of the Nation's Address resolved following Mahama's intervention

Daniel Kenu Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 11:28

The Minority Caucus in Parliament refused to take their seats in the chamber due to a delay in the payment of the MPs Common Fund.

The boycott consequently caused a delay in President Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation's Address which was scheduled for 10am today in Parliament.

According to reports from Graphic Online's Daniel Kenu, the minority side of the chamber has remained empty since 10 am.

It has been gathered that the Minority had planned to boycott the program over welfare issues and a series of unsettled matters including comments made by the Bank of Ghana governor and his deputies.

Last Friday, the minority had issued a caution to the majority, indicating that all outstanding issues needed to be resolved before today's address, stating that they would "advise ourselves" otherwise.

In response, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, assured that necessary actions would be taken before the address.

However, it appears that these assurances have not been fulfilled, prompting the minority's action. None of the MPs from the minority side are currently willing to comment on the issue.

The Minority MPs have now made their way into the Chamber, following an intervention by former President John Mahama.