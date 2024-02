Previous article: Minority MPs boycott of State of the Nation's Address resolved following Mahama's intervention

LIVESTREAM: Watch Prez Akufo-Addo's penultimate SONA

Kweku Zurek Politics Feb - 27 - 2024 , 10:10

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) today (February 27, 2024) at Parliament in Accra.

This address, mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, serves as a means for the President to provide an overview of the nation's current state at the beginning of each session of Parliament.

Watch a livestream of the address below;