President Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA tomorrow
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow, February 27, at Parliament in Accra.
This annual address, mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, serves as a means for the President to provide an overview of the nation's current state at the beginning of each session of Parliament.
The State of the Nation Address, commonly known as SONA, offers President Akufo-Addo an opportunity to update the nation on various aspects, including the economic recovery program, infrastructural developments, and his commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election later in the year.
This address is significant as it allows the President to be held accountable to the citizens through Parliament, providing insights into the government's achievements, challenges, and plans across different sectors.
President Akufo-Addo's upcoming address marks one of his final opportunities to communicate directly with the public before his tenure ends on January 6, 2025.