Independent Presidential aspirant George Twum-Barimah-Adu unveils "Agric for Wealth" Policy

Graphic Online Politics May - 10 - 2024 , 08:49

In a bid to revolutionize Ghana's agricultural sector and unlock its immense economic potential, independent Presidential aspirant George Twum-Barimah-Adu has introduced the "Agric for Wealth" policy.

This ambitious initiative was unveiled during an engagement with farmers in Navrongo, Upper East region, at the inaugural Farmers’ Day event organized by the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana.

The "Agric for Wealth" policy comes at a crucial time when Ghana's agricultural landscape is grappling with challenges such as climate change, limited access to resources, and market fluctuations. Mr. Twum-Barimah-Adu's policy aims to tackle these issues head-on by advocating for innovation, substantial investment, and empowering farmers and stakeholders across the sector.

During his address, Mr. Twum-Barimah-Adu highlighted the richness of Ghana's agricultural resources, ranging from cocoa and banana plantations in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions to maize and cassava fields in the Eastern and Northern regions. Despite this abundance, many farmers continue to face hardships due to longstanding challenges within the agricultural value chain.

He said the "Agric for Wealth" policy is a comprehensive strategy that covers various sectors within agriculture, including poultry farming, fishing, and animal husbandry. Its key objectives include ensuring farmers' wealth creation from their produce, addressing financing gaps, mitigating the impact of climate change, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting cooperative efforts among farmers.

Central to the policy are innovative solutions such as sustainable financing mechanisms, temperature-controlled storage facilities, the establishment of farmers' cooperatives, and the introduction of pensions under the E-Sika policy. Mr. Twum-Barimah-Adu underscored the importance of strong leadership, collaborative efforts, and sustained investment from all stakeholders to realize the transformative potential of the "Agric for Wealth" policy.

Through this initiative, Mr. Twum-Barimah-Adu envisions a future where Ghana's agricultural sector serves as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, and the creation of resilient communities.

He said the "Agric for Wealth" policy represents a bold step towards harnessing Ghana's agricultural heritage to build a prosperous and resilient nation.