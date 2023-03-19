NDC to deliver "True State of the Nation Address" in response to Prez Akufo-Addo's SoNA

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 19 - 2023 , 16:36

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to deliver what it calls the "True State of the Nation Address" at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) on Monday, March 20.

The address will be delivered by NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and is expected to counter the recent "State of the Nation Address" delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 8.

The NDC's address, organized by the party's National Communications Bureau, will focus on the economy and the factors that have led to Ghana's recent IMF bailout.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has expressed doubt over the government's claim that Ghana will secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval at the end of March 2023.

According to the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, the government has not been able to satisfy the financing assurances related to the IMF bailout, including the board documents.

Mr Forson also stated that China has not agreed to provide financing assurance to Ghana, making it unlikely that the IMF board will approve the country's bailout by the end of this month.

The event is likely to draw significant attention from both supporters and critics of the opposition party.