The Mirror gears up to celebrate mothers

Gloria Apprey May - 10 - 2024 , 06:20

Prepare for an unforgettable Mother's Day experience as The Mirror gears up to host an extraordinary event at the Oak Plaza Hotel on Spintex Road in Accra, celebrating the remarkable mothers in the lives of people.

The lavish buffet affair, organised by The Mirror brand, promises a day filled with joy, gratitude and festivities to honour the pivotal roles of women.

What to expect at the Mother's Day celebration

In anticipation of the event scheduled for May 12, 2024, the Advert Sales Manager, Mr George Danso, shared details of the exciting line-up. According to him, guests could indulge in a delectable lunch buffet featuring an array of local and continental dishes.

"Picture this: As you savour the meal, a live band will serenade you with your favourite melodies. And the highlight of the day, a special performance by gospel sensation, Daughters of Glorious Jesus!" Mr Danso said.

Hundreds of mothers, accompanied by their families, are anticipated to grace this grand occasion dedicated to honouring mothers for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices. "Mothers are the pillars of our families and society," remarked Mr Danso.

"This event is our heartfelt appreciation to them. We want to provide a day where they can unwind, enjoy and truly feel valued."

Fun and surprises

To elevate the experience from last year's success, Mr Danso revealed that a surprise celebrity guest would grace the occasion, alongside the unveiling of The Mirror’s 'Model Mother' for the upcoming year.

"Beyond the delectable food and soulful music, the day promises a host of surprises. Guests can look forward to games, giveaways and lots of entertaining activities. This event is the ideal opportunity to bring along your mother, family and friends."

Pampering and prizes for moms

Mr Danso revealed that there would be a pampering zone where mothers could indulge in complementary beauty treatments and receive product souvenirs from sponsors such as Ghandour Cosmetics.

"We also have exciting raffles and lucky dips with fabulous prizes from our sponsors; Woodin, Latex Foam products, SIC Life Insurance, Goil, gift cards, coupons, hampers and other delightful surprises," he shared.

"Mothers work tirelessly every day so they deserve this pampering and a chance to unwind. We are delighted to offer this opportunity to them," Mr Danso acknowledged.

Tickets

Tickets for the Mother's Day event are available at the head office of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, priced at an accessible GH¢450. Interested persons can call 0242202447, 0549025616 and 0548019572.

"We want everyone to partake in this special day," Mr Danso said. However, he noted that tickets were selling fast due to pre-booking/reservations. "To manage guest numbers effectively, reserved tickets will correspond with table numbers. Guests are kindly requested to be seated by 11 a.m. to facilitate smooth arrangements before the main event at noon," he concluded.