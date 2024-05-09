Next article: 65% of ECOWAS population is under 24 years

Celebrate Mother's Month at Rock City Hotel!

Graphic Online May - 09 - 2024 , 18:16

Rock City Hotel, your Ultimate destination for experience, presents the MOTHERS’ CELEBRATION MONTH. From May 1st to May 31st, 2024, indulge in our exclusive Mother's Month package, designed to pamper and delight.

Package Highlights:

Accommodation: Enjoy a relaxing 2-night to 3-day stay in our luxurious rooms, designed for ultimate comfort and tranquility. (Standard Room Double Occupancy)

Friday: Kick off your weekend with a delectable à la carte dinner accompanied with live music at our Pizzeria Terrace.

Saturday: Wake up to a scrumptious Afro Buffet Breakfast at 7am, followed by a day of fun-filled recreational activities at our poolside starting from 10am. In the evening, savor a lavish Buffet Dinner with live entertainment, guaranteed to keep you dancing till late.

Mother's Day Brunch:

On Sunday, celebrate Mother's Day in style with a special brunch featuring delightful culinary creations with live band music. It's the perfect way to honour and cherish the wonderful mothers in our lives.

All-Inclusive Package:

Experience it all for just GHS 4,950 on weekends (Fridays to Sundays) throughout the month of May.

Book your Mother's Month escape at Rock City Hotel and create cherished memories with your loved ones. Contact us today to reserve your spot and give the gift of relaxation and joy to the remarkable mothers in your life.

For reservations: [email protected]/ 055-3387633/ 059-3826245/ 050-0636205

Rock City Hotel

Your Ultimate Destination