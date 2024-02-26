See the 4 measures the Ghana Health Service has prescribed amid harsh weather conditions

Kweku Zurek Feb - 26 - 2024 , 09:41

As Ghana grapples with harsh weather conditions characterized by dryness, dust, and elevated temperatures, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a set of recommendations to mitigate the adverse health effects associated with the prevailing weather patterns.

The Environmental Protection Agency has reported a high Air Quality Index due to dust particles in the atmosphere, while the Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts a continuation of hot conditions throughout March and April.

These weather conditions increase the risk of respiratory illnesses and meningitis, particularly among vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

In response to these challenges, the GHS in a press release issued February 25, 2024, outlined the following measures to minimize the health impact of the harsh weather:

1. Limit Outdoor Activities: The public, especially children and the elderly, are advised to reduce outdoor activities to minimize exposure to dust and dry air.

2. Wear Face Masks: Individuals are encouraged to wear face masks to reduce inhalation of dust particles, thereby protecting respiratory health.

3. Stay Hydrated: It is essential to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration, which can be exacerbated by the dry weather conditions.

4. Continue Medications: People with chronic respiratory conditions, such as asthma, should continue taking their prescribed medications to manage their conditions effectively.

The GHS press release stressed the importance of adhering to these recommendations and urged the public to seek medical attention promptly if experiencing difficulty breathing or other symptoms associated with respiratory illness. Treatment is available for all reported conditions, including meningitis, and individuals exhibiting symptoms such as fever and neck stiffness are advised to seek immediate medical assistance.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, reassured the public of the organization's commitment to identifying and responding to any potential health outbreaks during this period of challenging weather conditions and beyond.

For further information or assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact their nearest health facility.