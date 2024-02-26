VIDEO: Tema-Mpakadan train embarks on journey to Ghana

Kweku Zurek Feb - 26 - 2024 , 12:03

The commencement of a project to deliver a railway set manufactured by PESA Bydgoszcz for the Ghana Railway Company Limited has been announced by Fracht FWO Polska, a Polish-based logistics provider.

The announcement marks a significant step in enhancing rail infrastructure in Ghana, particularly with the introduction of environmentally friendly trains, a first for the African continent.

The new train, assembled in Poland specifically for railway transportation in Ghana, was officially handed over to the Ghanaian government at a ceremony held in Poland earlier this month.

It is slated to serve passenger traffic on the newly constructed Tema-Mpakadan standard-gauge railway line, connecting Tema Seaport with Mpakadan River Port.

Manufactured by PESA, the vehicles meet the latest European exhaust emission standards and are equipped with modern, ecological Stage V engines, reflecting a commitment to sustainable transport.

The train's journey to Ghana began with a sea voyage, after which it was transported via special trailers to Hamburg, Germany. From there, it will be shipped to the port of Tema in Ghana.

The President of the Management Board of Fracht FWO, Andrzej Bułka expressed pride in the collaboration with PESA and highlighted its significance in advancing rail infrastructure development in Africa.

The Business Development Director of Fracht FWO Polska, Jarosław Jankowski, stressed the company's readiness to ensure effective and safe transport worldwide.