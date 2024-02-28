Next article: The state of our nation is hopeless - Minority reacts to President Akufo-Addo's address

I’ll establish free port enclave in Tema — Kyerematen

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Feb - 28 - 2024 , 06:43

An independent presidential aspirant, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has pledged to establish a free port enclave within Tema to encourage landlocked countries to use the area as a transit point.

That, he explained, would increase economic activities and propel the needed development in the country.

“Tema, under my presidency, will become a free port enclave.

And when I talk about a free port, we all know the benefits of a free port enclave.

You find that all the Sahelian countries and even some of our neighbouring countries that are not landlocked still would prefer to come through Tema with their cargo.”

Mr Kyerematen stated this when he spoke to journalists after touring the Ashaiman market last Monday as part of his retail political campaigning that saw him visit and market his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) to traders in the Tema Community One and Madina markets as part of his Greater Accra regional tour.

The former Trade and Industry Minister, upon entering the Kwasiadwaso Market in Community One last Monday, was mobbed by the traders, bringing trading activities to a temporary halt.

He was optimistic that the ripple effect of a free port system would include job creation which would be beneficial to the youth in Tema and neighbouring communities.

“And that is a major policy initiative that I would introduce,” he said, citing Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mauritius and even Togo as having the economies propelled through free port enclaves.

Mr Kyerematen, who is the leader of the Movement for Change, explained that a free port enclave would allow transit cargo to pass through the country and, thereby, attract traffic of vessels, shipping vessels and increase revenue for the country.

Retail neglect

Mr Kyerematen bemoaned the neglect of the retail trading sector stressing that under his presidency, he would focus on improving the infrastructure for retail trading to enhance job creation and revenue mobilisation.

He said given that between 70 and 80 per cent of the Ghanaian public were engaged in one form of trading or the other, it was unfortunate that the sector had been ignored.

He gave an assurance that under his presidency, the retail trading sector would receive attention.

Mr Kyerematen said his government, when elected, would work with the private sector to invest in modern retail market infrastructure to enhance the distribution of goods and services.

Loans

He said the Movement for Change would make available affordable loans to traders to help them expand since a greater part of the economy was anchored on the back of trading activities.