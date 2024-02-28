Asuogyaman confirms President’s nominee

The Asuogyaman District Assembly in the Eastern Region has confirmed Mavis Opokua Akunnor as its District Chief Executive (DCE).

She polled 51 of the 53 votes during the confirmation exercise conducted by the Asuogyaman District Electoral Commission.

She becomes the first female DCE for the Asuogyaman District Assembly since 1992.

Until her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ms Akunnor was a teacher with the Asuogyaman District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service.

Acceptance

In her acceptance speech, Ms Akunnor said her vision was to project Asuogyaman District both locally and internationally to attract the right investment to improve education, health, sanitation, tourism and other socio-economic activities in the district.

“I am positioned to continue from where my predecessor left off and further improve upon in a well-coordinated manner to enhance the standards set for the district,” she said.

She expressed her appreciation to the President for her nomination and the opportunity to serve her people.

Ms Akunnor thanked the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who facilitated the process, as well as the chiefs of the three traditional councils of Akwamu Traditional Area for the continuous support and collaboration in superintending the governance process and the development of the people of Asuogyaman.

“Let me affirm to my cherished chiefs that my office as the DCE will not relent on your wise counsel to drive the development of the Asuogyaman District and the Akwamu Traditional Area in a participatory approach for the general well-being of the district,” she emphasised.

Support

For his part, Mr Acheampong said he was happy that the members of the assembly did the needful and overwhelmingly endorsed the new DCE to continue from where her predecessor ended.

The Presiding Member of the assembly, Jonathan Hagan, on behalf of his colleague assembly members, welcomed the new DCE and assured her that the assembly was going to cooperate with her and demanded the same cooperation from her since cooperation is a two-way affair.