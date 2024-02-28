Ghanaians will keep NDC in opposition "till thy kingdom come" - K.T Hammond

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Feb - 28 - 2024 , 16:19

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has expressed optimism that Ghanaians will rally behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming general elections.

He stated that this confidence stems from the belief that the "good people of Ghana" can witness firsthand the exceptional performance of the current NPP-led administration in steering the country toward socioeconomic recovery, despite facing numerous challenges.

K.T Hammond made these remarks while addressing the media after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

"Considering the crises we have all spoken about and all that we’ve come to know, the NPP government has done pretty well, and from what the government is saying, I think the country will massively back Vice-President Alhaji Bawumia," said K.T Hammond, who also serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Asokwa.

The Minister of Trade and Industry appealed to the general public to disregard members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), labeling them as propagandists.

"Do not fall for the propaganda of those individuals in the NDC. Do not fall for their propaganda at all. Why did they start shouting, and why did former President John Mahama decide to attend the State of the Nation’s Address for the first time?" he questioned.

"Mind you, I am not sure if he has ever attended during the eight years of President Akufo-Addo’s government. Former President John Mahama decided never to attend. Today, he came in there, and I am not sure what it is that he was signaling, but I tell you the good people of Ghana are going to ensure that the NDC remains in opposition 'till thy kingdom come,'" he emphasized.

