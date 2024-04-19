Next article: Truck parked on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line caused the train accident - Police

Police arrest driver after train crash on Tema-Mpakadan railway line

Kweku Zurek Apr - 19 - 2024 , 07:40

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the driver of a Hyundai truck, who allegedly abandoned his truck on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, leading to a train crash on Thursday.

The Police, in a statement, said their preliminary investigations had established that the suspect driver left the truck unattended on the railway line, resulting in a collision with the new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train recently procured from Poland.

The police are yet to identify the suspect but said they are continuing the investigation into the incident.

According to the Ministry of Railways Development, the train was on a test run when it crashed into the truck parked in its way in a curve and unattended, at approximately 12:10 pm.

“Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It added that there were no fatalities from the accident, apart from damage to the driver's cabin and the destruction of the truck.

Read the entire Police statement below;

A TRUCK DRIVER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY CAUSING TRAIN ACCIDENT ON THE TEMA-MPAKADAN RAILWAY LINE

