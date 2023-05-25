Taxi cab smashed by train at Alajo; social media users call for arrest of driver

This morning, a taxi driver emerged unharmed after his vehicle was struck by an Accra-bound train from Tema.

According to an eyewitness onboard the train, the taxi driver made a hasty attempt to cross the train's path at Alajo while it was approaching at a high speed, but unfortunately, his vehicle became trapped on the tracks.

The collision resulted in minor damage to the train, causing the taxi to be pushed off the tracks. Thankfully, none of the passengers sustained any injuries.

After a brief pause to assess the situation, the conductor decided to proceed with the journey to Accra.

The incident took place around 7:30 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

A video of the aftermath of the incident depicted the mangled driver's side of the taxi.

Reacting to the video on social media, some social media users called for the arrest of the driver while others said his impatience was the cause of the accident.

Watch the video below;