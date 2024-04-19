FLASHBACK: Five times trains were involved in collisions on their tracks in Ghana

Kweku Zurek Features Apr - 19 - 2024 , 08:29

Ghana's recent train accident involving a new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) procured from Poland on the Tema-Mpakadan line underscores the need for continued vigilance on the country's railways.

Advertisement

While this incident resulted in no injuries, it serves as a stark reminder of past accidents that have claimed lives and caused significant damage.

Looking back, here are five other instances of train collisions in Ghana:

1. Train runs into vehicle

In November 2008, a train collided with a saloon car near Graphic Road in Accra. Thankfully, there were no casualties recorded. The car was stuck in slow-moving traffic and was waiting at a level crossing on the Accra-Kaneshie road when the train hit and dragged it along its route. Witnesses stated that the car's occupants managed to escape before the collision caused any harm.

2. Train crashes into a metro mass transit bus

In May 2010, an Accra-Nsawam bound train crashed into a metro mass transit bus at the railway intersection on Graphic Road, injuring the bus driver. The injured driver was taken to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment. The collision occurred due to vehicular congestion during rush hour, with the bus failing to maintain a safe distance from the railway line as required. Fortunately, none of the bus passengers were injured.

3. Train crashes into truck on Graphic road

In another incident in August 2013, a speeding passenger train collided with a truck loaded with scrap on Graphic Road. The accident caused significant traffic congestion but resulted in no injuries.

The truck had stalled on the rails at a level crossing, and despite efforts to move it, the train crashed into it as the driver and others abandoned the attempt and fled to safety.

4. Four people confirmed dead in head-on train collision at Wassa Manso

Tragedy struck in December 2021 when a head-on collision between two trains occurred at Wassa Manso, claiming four lives and leaving six others critically injured. The collision happened on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route, with the trains moving in opposite directions.

5. Taxi cab smashed by train at Alajo

In May 2023, a taxi driver narrowly escaped harm when his vehicle was struck by an Accra-bound train from Tema at Alajo. The collision, caused by the taxi driver's attempt to cross the tracks while the train was approaching at high speed, resulted in minor damage to the train and pushed the taxi off the tracks. Thankfully, no passengers were injured, and the train continued its journey after assessing the situation.

These past accidents serve as cautionary tales, highlighting the importance of safety measures and responsible behaviour around railway lines. The Ghana Railway Authority and the Ministry of Railways Development have a crucial role to play in enforcing safety regulations, educating the public on proper railway crossing etiquette, and implementing measures to prevent accidents. Additionally, driver training programs and public awareness campaigns can significantly reduce the risk of future occurrences.

The recent accident involving the new DMU, while fortunately causing no injuries, underscores the need for a multi-pronged approach to railway safety in Ghana. By prioritizing safety measures, educating the public, and fostering responsible behavior, Ghana can ensure a safer and more efficient railway system for all.