Pressure groups, Economic Fighters League and Fix the Country movement have joined private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu for the Kume Preko (#NanaMustGo) street protest.
The protesters gathered at Circle’s Obra Spot at 7.
The protest, according to Mr Kpebu is a call for President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from office.
The group are protesting the economic crisis and what they say was a damage of the economy by the two leading political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the years in power.
At the ‘Kume Preko’ #NanaMustGo street protest https://t.co/Q2tyROsqGc pic.twitter.com/Com1BYFXQV— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 5, 2022
“We’ve fallen into a deep crater as a result of the reckless borrowing and other forms of mis-governance by the President. We are dying,” Mr Kpedu stated ahead of the gathering on Saturday as his motivation for the street protest.
Mr Kpebu noted that, the economic crisis facing the country should have been a sufficient reason for the president to have resigned.
The depreciation of the currency in the last few months had never occurred before, he added.
That, he said was the duty of Ghanaians as stated in Article 41 of the constitution to ask the president to resign from office.
“People of Ghana, let's not despair. Let the President and the vice resign. You will be amazed at how the international community will welcome this new development that our democracy is strengthened. As the President would have listened to the cry of the masses and resigned,” he added.
This, Mr Kpebu said would usher sentiments from the international community that would help the new president voted into office to negotiate the country’s debt.
The National Spokesperson of Economic Fighters League, Nii Ayi Opare on his part said the blame was not only on the president and the vice but also the ministers.
“So if our Members of Parliament are calling for the Finance Minister to be sacked from office then they themselves must follow. Because you could not have borrowed the money as an individual and you received mandate from Article 181. If the minister is to leave office, members of Parliament, all 275 must vacate their seats as well,” he stated.
