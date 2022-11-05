Sam George: 'Breakthrough, Voter's ID Card can now be used to register SIM cards'

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has claimed that the advocacy for the Ministry of Communications to amend the guidelines for the registration of SIM cards has received some good news and that Voter's ID cards can now be accepted as a document for the registration of SIM cards.
Announcing it in a tweet on Saturday morning (November 5, 2022), the MP, one of the frontrunners advocating for the ministry to amend the guidelines for the registration stated: "We have had a breakthrough. I can reliably inform you that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has finally seen wisdom in our position."
"They have through the National Communications Authority directed the MNOs [Mobile Network Operators] to accept the Voter's ID Card as a document for the registration of our SIM cards."
No announcement by Ministry
Meanwhile the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has not made any announcement on the new directive. Checks by Graphic Online at Ministry for a confirmation of the MPs claim is yet to be responded to.
The last time the Ministry made an announcement on the registration in a press statement issued Monday (October 17, 2022), it said all SIM cards that have been linked to Ghana cards, that is completed Stage 1 registration, but have not completed Stage 2 registration of biometrically verifying users, will be blocked from the end of October 2022.
The ministry said it is not extending the September 30, 2022 deadline.The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is not extending the September 30, 2022 deadline.
Rather, it is giving a temporary moratorium to the end of October to encourage individuals to complete the process.
Good morning Fellow Ghanaians
I hope you are coping with the current challenges we are faced with as a people. I bring at least some good news.Our struggles have yielded success. We have had a breakthrough. I can reliably inform you that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation Ghana has finally seen wisdom in our position.They have through the National Communications Authority Ghana directed the MNOs to accept the Voter's ID Card as a document for the registration of our SIM cards. Finally Ursula Owusu has given in to the power and will of the people. This is our collective victory.On this note, I urge everyone who has not registered yet to take advantage of this new development and register your SIM cards. I would be supporting a deadline with this new arrangement. You certainly will have a Voter's ID if you do not have a Ghana Card.
The people's power is always greater than the people in power. Let's go my people!
Good morning Fellow Ghanaians. Finally @UrsulaOw has given in to the power and will of the people. This is our collective victory. Now, we would step out to register our SIMs. The people's power is always greater than the people in power. Let's go my people!🦁💪🏾🇬🇭🔥 pic.twitter.com/eOiZcjx1TT— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) November 5, 2022