No more deadline extension; all unregistered SIM cards to be blocked October ending

All SIM Cards that have been linked to Ghana Cards, that is completed Stage 1 registration, but have not completed Stage 2 registration will be blocked from the end of October 2022.
The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is not extending the September 30, 2022 deadline.
Rather, it is giving a temporary moratorium to encourage individuals to complete the process.
SIM Card users who have peculiar challenges, are to contact the National Communications Authority (NCA) to have their challenges resolved.
The reason is that, the users have the Ghana card, and have started the process of registration but have not been able to complete it and therefore are being encouraged to complete it.
Unregistered SIM cards
All other unregistered SIMs will also be blocked progressively at the end of October, Graphic Online understands.
Read also: SIM Card registration: 44.28 per cent fully linked to Ghana Card
more to follow...