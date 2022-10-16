SIM Card registration: 44.28 per cent fully linked to Ghana Card

A total of 18.9 million (18,930,664) SIM Cards have been fully registered as of October 4, 2022 in accordance with the SIM Registration directives and the process, which commenced on October 1, 2021.
This 18.9 million figure represents 44.28 per cent of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued by the mobile network operators (MNO) as of October 4, 2022.
And this is the SIM Cards that have fully completed both Stages 1 and 2, that is linking the SIM to a Ghana Card and verifying it with the users’ biometrics.
For SIM cards that have been linked to Ghana Cards but are yet to complete stage 2 of the process, that is verify it with the users’ biometrics, the total figure is 28,959,006.
This represents 67.28 per cent of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.
The primary objective of the SIM Registration exercise, according to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is to protect users against fraud, promote collective security and advance the transformational digital agenda.
13,720,687 unique Counts of Ghana Cards have been used so far for the registration exercise.
Read also: No more deadline extension; all unregistered SIM cards to be blocked October ending
more to follow...