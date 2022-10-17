Vendors who have pre-registered SIM cards for sale to be jailed

Some people have registered more than ten (10) SIM cards for personal use in contravention of the SIM card registration directive of 10 SIMs per person, and the database has identified them, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said.
All those SIM cards are to be cleaned from the database.
The culprits, as a matter of urgency, have been asked to delink the unwanted SIM Cards immediately because any excess SIM cards over the individual limit of 10 SIMs per person will be removed from the database and blocked.
It is only institutions, that can register more than 10 SIM cards under the registration directive.
Addressing issues of pre-registered SIMs
“Let me remind all SIM card vendors that it is an offense to pre-register and sell SIM cards,” the minister said in a statement issued Monday (October 17, 2022).
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has been directed to conduct mystery shopping and enforce the law against those miscreants.
“If found guilty, they [vendors] could be imprisoned for up to 5 years,” she added.
Previous SIM card registration
During the previous SIM card registration exercise, which has now been abolished and a new one being done because of some difficulties and challenges with the database, which made it unreliable because of how the registration was done, it was detected that some SIM card vendors pre-registered cards and sold them.
For some vendors, they even used the details of people they did not personally know, and without the consent of those people, they registered SIM cards in their name and sold them to different people. Some also used their own personal details to register many SIM cards for sale.
And so whenever a security issue came up, and the registered name on the card was contacted, in some instances, the security officials uncovered that the person whose details had been used was not even aware that the details had been used to register a SIM card for someone.
In some instances, it happened so because those affected had approached the vendors for assistance to register their own SIM cards, and the vendors kept their details and used it to pre-register other SIM cards for sale.
New process
This is part of the reason for the new process of registration of Stage 1 and Stage 2.
Stage 1 involves linking the SIM card to the Ghana card and Stage 2 is where the user biometrically verifies it before the registration is fully entered into the database as a completed registration.
Per this process, nobody can use another person’s details to register a SIM card without the person’s knowledge.
The primary objective of the SIM Registration exercise, is to protect the public against fraud, promote collective security and advance the transformational digital agenda.
In the press statement issued Monday, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful indicated that the government was fully committed to ensuring that “we have a safe digital ecosystem underpinning our collective cybersecurity.”
“A successful SIM Card registration exercise is an essential part of this goal and I therefore appeal to us all to put our national interest first and do the right thing for this country,” she added.
“As we celebrate our successes on the SIM Card registration, the government will continue to uphold its commitment to protect all citizens. We encourage all of us to live up to our obligations to each other and to the state. We need your cooperation to ensure that this essential SIM Card registration exercise succeeds,” she stated.
As of October 4, 2022, a total of 18.9 million (18,930,664) SIM cards had been fully registered in accordance with the SIM Registration directives and the process, which commenced on October 1, 2021.
This 18.9 million figure represents 44.28 per cent of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued by the mobile network operators (MNO) as of October 4, 2022.
And this is the SIM Cards that have fully completed both Stages 1 and 2, that is linking the SIM to a Ghana Card and verifying it with the users’ biometrics.
For SIM cards that have been linked to Ghana Cards but are yet to complete stage 2 of the process, that is verify it with the users’ biometrics, the total figure is 28,959,006.
This represents 67.28 per cent of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.
The primary objective of the SIM Registration exercise, according to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is to protect users against fraud, promote collective security and advance the transformational digital agenda.
13,720,687 unique counts of Ghana cards have been used so far for the registration exercise.
