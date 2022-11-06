Worrying about the current economic challenges confronting Ghana will not add a single moment to your life, a lecturer at the Trinity Theological Seminary at Legon in Accra, Rev Dr Martin Adu Obeng has said.
In a message of encouragement to Ghanaians, which he delivered at the Trinity United Church at Legon on Sunday (November 6, 2022), where he is also the minister in charge, Rev Dr Obeng said the year 2023 may not be any better compared to 2022.
“Because we’ll be getting closer to the elections and the politicians are going to put more fire and spew out all kinds of things.”
“Some people want to sit on the seat, some people say you won’t sit on the seat, so in the midst of the struggle, we, who are the electorates, we are going to suffer, all kinds of things would be said,” he added.
Challenges: Don’t throw hands up in despair, 2023 will see politicians spew out more fire, no need to worry - Rev Dr Martin Obeng https://t.co/HjmSYzXGGm pic.twitter.com/RvHmmTQ06w— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 6, 2022
Information out there
“My brothers and sisters, I’m sure there is a lot of information in the air. Some of us are beginning to throw our hands up in despair.
“But as your pastor, I want to encourage you to know that worrying will not add a single moment to your life.
“Let the economists give us the facts, let the financial analysis give us the figures, let the market be difficult and prices soaring, but our God is able to take care of us.
“If you worry, it will not even add a single cubit to your life, instead, we need to learn to pray, in times like these.
"Infact, somebody said something last week, and I’ve been thinking about it.
"He said 2023 will be 40 years since 1983 came, and many of us have been talking about 1983. Those who are less than 40 years, have not witnessed it so their 1983 is coming.
“But my brother and my sister, let us gather up our loins and pray more, and believe that God who cloves the flowers, God who feeds the birds, is able to take care of us.
"He has promised and he will not fail us. So let us be encouraged and let us move on and live as the Lord so provides.
"I trust that the good Lord will enable us to see each day as a day of blessing, rather than a day of worrying," he said.
