See the PDS load shedding schedule for Saturday, April 6

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Services (PDS) has released the load management schedule for Saturday, April 6, 2019
.
"Customers should please note that, since generation deficit varies, PDS may review the outages depending on the situation upstream i.e. Areas on supply may experience outages or scheduled outage areas may have their supply restored," separate releases by PDS said.
UPDATE: The PDS has since announced a suspension of the load shedding programme.
See the schedule below;
CLICK THIS LINK TO DOWNLOAD THE PDS Load Shedding Guide for Saturday, April 6 - 2019
The challenge
The power outages being experienced in some parts of the country is due to the total shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the power outages were not the result of lack of funds to purchase fuel to power electricity generating plants but were due to a total shutdown of the Atuabo Plant to make way for Ghana Gas to interlink its systems with the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo).
The Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Power, Mr William Owuraku Aidoo has since apologised to the public for the erratic power supply to some parts of the country.
Mr Aidoo said the power challenges would last for a period of 12 days when it was expected that all processes to bring about a stable power supply would have been successfully completed.
He said alternative arrangements had been made for the supply of adequate fuel to make up for the shortfall in the supply of gas within the period of the shutdown.